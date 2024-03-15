Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.17

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.17 and last traded at $176.13, with a volume of 397807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $146.64.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Atkore by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atkore by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Atkore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

