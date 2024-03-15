Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,095,633.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,756,486.74.

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $201.59. The stock had a trading volume of 429,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.59 and its 200-day moving average is $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

