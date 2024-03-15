AT&T (NYSE:T) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.61.

NYSE:T opened at $17.02 on Monday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

