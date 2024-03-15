Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,782 shares of company stock worth $5,750,444. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $258.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

