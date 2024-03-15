Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Get Avalon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.