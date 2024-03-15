AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Price Down 3%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 293,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 868,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $476,200 in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 148.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

