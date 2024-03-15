B. Riley Begins Coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

BTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of BTDR opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $718.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $45,242,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,350,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 728,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

