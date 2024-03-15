Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Trading Down 3.0 %

BIDU stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.58 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.69.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

