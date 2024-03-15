Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 14th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $154.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,619. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $159.52.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Balchem will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

