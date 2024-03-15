Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.18. 2,469,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.31. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

