Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned 0.19% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 28,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $47.09.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

