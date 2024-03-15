Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $26.11 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,760 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $80.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.97. 13,411,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,362. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $586.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.