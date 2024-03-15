Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.86. The company had a trading volume of 682,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.83 and its 200-day moving average is $450.39. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.54 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

