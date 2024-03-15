Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,189 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.05% of Waters worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Shares of WAT traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,689. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $363.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

