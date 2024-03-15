Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 12,623 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,390 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 700,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,253. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

