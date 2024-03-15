Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 2,082 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $184.26. 214,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,574. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $187.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

