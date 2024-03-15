Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 40 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,226,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,808,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.64 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.