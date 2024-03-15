Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 70 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.36. The stock had a trading volume of 72,068,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,220,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $520.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

