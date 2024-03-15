Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,741. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

