Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BLDP opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.