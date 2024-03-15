Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.16.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $816.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

