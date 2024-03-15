Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 109,589 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.