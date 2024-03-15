Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.25

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 191800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Banco Macro

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5958 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.