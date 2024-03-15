Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 291,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 272,771 shares.The stock last traded at $20.52 and had previously closed at $20.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 495,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 162,396 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

