Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Banzai International Stock Performance
Shares of BNZI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,906. Banzai International has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34.
About Banzai International
