Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Banzai International Stock Performance

Shares of BNZI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,906. Banzai International has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Get Banzai International alerts:

About Banzai International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; and Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants.

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.