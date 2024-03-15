Baron Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,272 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 547,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 1,777,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,038,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after buying an additional 298,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.41 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

