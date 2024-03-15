Baron Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,315,000 after buying an additional 62,357 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 80,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $145.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.