Baron Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.