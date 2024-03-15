BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in BCE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. 291,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,832. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 171.01%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

