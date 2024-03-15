Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes $39,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.23.

B2Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,102,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.08. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.20%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

