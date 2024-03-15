Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after buying an additional 136,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 254,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,871. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
