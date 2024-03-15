Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after buying an additional 136,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 254,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,871. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,439,069 shares of company stock valued at $133,451,301 in the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSXMK

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.