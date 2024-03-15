Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 43095415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Beacon Energy Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.13.

Beacon Energy Company Profile

