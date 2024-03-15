Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Beam Global worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 117.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BEEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 9,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,008. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.