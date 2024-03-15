Beauty Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,180 call options.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,089,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 30.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,937,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,622 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 250.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 385,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

