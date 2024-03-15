BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 37,668 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BeiGene Stock Up 0.3 %

BGNE stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.44. 48,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,783. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $272.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.78.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BeiGene by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

