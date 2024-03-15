Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $29,929,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Bilibili by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

