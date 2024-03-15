BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 14th total of 140,300 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
BIMI Stock Up 11.3 %
Shares of BIMI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. BIMI has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.13.
BIMI (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. BIMI had a negative return on equity of 133.29% and a negative net margin of 94.58%.
BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.
