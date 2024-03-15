Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the February 14th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 3,163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,615 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 842,256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTBT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,403. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

