Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,920.05 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $29.70 million and $146,920.05 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00117000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00019869 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002917 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 86.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

