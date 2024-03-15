Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1,337.71 Billion (BTC)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $68,059.66 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,337.71 billion and $5.85 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00598104 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00051833 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00131410 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,655,031 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.