Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 7.1%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 395,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,930,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTDR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 13.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $817.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 880.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 422.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 303,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 245,242 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

