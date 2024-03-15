Bittensor (TAO) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $49.18 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $611.06 or 0.00878038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,420,209 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,416,854. The last known price of Bittensor is 598.22479046 USD and is down -7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $49,442,342.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

