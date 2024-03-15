BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.94. 4,379,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,854,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

