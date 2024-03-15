Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Raised to C$5.25

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 41.14% from the company’s previous close.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

