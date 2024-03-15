BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,415 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 54,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 18,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

