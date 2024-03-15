Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.58. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 735,266 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Blend Labs Stock Up 22.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
Blend Labs Company Profile
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
