Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.36

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 281773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

