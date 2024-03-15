Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Update

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue World Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

BWAQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,144. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Blue World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

