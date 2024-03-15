Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Up 78.3% in February

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the February 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BJDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,462. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.81. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

