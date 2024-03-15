Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 545 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 907,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,544. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

